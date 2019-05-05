Eierman hits walk-off single in 10th, Stockton beats Modesto 4-3

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- Jeremy Eierman hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Stockton Ports topped the Modesto Nuts 4-3 on Saturday.

Lazaro Armenteros scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Alfonso Rivas.

Jameson Hannah and Nick Allen scored on an error in the third inning to give the Ports a 2-0 lead. The Nuts came back to take a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning when Luis Liberato hit an RBI double, driving in Jack Larsen.

Stockton tied the game 3-3 in the sixth when Allen hit an RBI double, scoring Jonah Bride.

Reliever Seth Martinez (1-2) picked up the win after he struck out two while allowing one hit over three scoreless innings. Scott Boches (1-2) allowed one run and got one out in the California League game.

Hannah doubled and singled twice in the win.

Joe Rizzo was a triple short of the cycle, driving in two runs for the Nuts. Larsen doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base.