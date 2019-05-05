Thompson-Williams’ homer leads Arkansas to 7-4 win over Amarillo

AMARILLO, (AP) -- Dom Thompson-Williams hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Arkansas Travelers to a 7-4 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Saturday.

The home run by Thompson-Williams capped a four-run inning and gave the Travelers a 4-1 lead after Donnie Walton hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Travelers later added two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh. In the sixth, Jordan Cowan scored on an error, while Cowan hit an RBI single in the seventh.

Arkansas left-hander Anthony Misiewicz (1-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jesse Scholtens (1-1) took the loss in the Texas League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and nine hits over 5 1/3 innings.

In the losing effort, Edward Olivares, Kyle Overstreet and Ivan Castillo each had three hits for Amarillo. The Sod Poodles also recorded a season-high 14 base hits.

Arkansas improved to 4-1 against Amarillo this season.