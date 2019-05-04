Castro leads Greensboro to 6-3 win over West Virginia

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Rodolfo Castro hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the West Virginia Power 6-3 on Saturday.

Castro hit a grand slam in the third inning off Ryne Inman and then hit a solo homer in the seventh off Benjamin Onyshko.

Greensboro starter Alex Manasa (3-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Inman (3-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and four hits over four innings.

Jarred Kelenic homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Power.