McClanahan, Ogando and Cumbie shut out Peoria, Bowling Green wins 3-0

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- Shane McClanahan, Cristofer Ogando and Trey Cumbie combined for a shutout as the Bowling Green Hot Rods beat the Peoria Chiefs 3-0 on Saturday. The Chiefs saw their six-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

McClanahan (2-3) went five scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out seven and walking two to get the win. Alvaro Seijas (1-3) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and five hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out eight and walked three.

In the top of the third, Bowling Green took the lead on a sacrifice fly by Wander Franco that scored Michael Smith. The Hot Rods then added single runs in the sixth and eighth innings. In the sixth, Beau Brundage scored on a passed ball before he singled to score Brundage in the eighth.

The Chiefs were held scoreless for the second time this season, while the Hot Rods' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.