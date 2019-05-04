Hoffman, Ramos lift Albuquerque over Tacoma 7-1

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Roberto Ramos had three hits and two RBI, and Jeff Hoffman struck out 10 over 5 2/3 innings as the Albuquerque Isotopes topped the Tacoma Rainiers 7-1 on Saturday.

Hoffman (2-2) picked up the win after he walked two while allowing one run and two hits.

Down 1-0 in the first, Tacoma tied the game when J.P. Crawford hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Mallex Smith.

Albuquerque answered in the top of the next frame, scoring three runs to take the lead. Dom Nunez hit a two-run home run en route to the three-run lead.

The Isotopes later added single runs in the fifth, seventh and eighth innings to secure the victory.

Christian Bergman (0-3) went four innings, allowing five runs and six hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out one and walked two.