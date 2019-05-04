Bell, Okey lead the way for Chattanooga

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Brantley Bell homered and doubled, scoring two runs as the Chattanooga Lookouts topped the Birmingham Barons 11-4 on Saturday.

Chris Okey singled twice with an RBI and a run for Chattanooga.

Chattanooga went up 3-0 in the fourth after Mitch Nay hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Okey.

After Chattanooga added a run in the sixth when Ibandel Isabel scored on a fielder's choice, the Barons cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Ti'Quan Forbes hit a two-run single.

The Lookouts punctuated the blowout with three runs in the seventh and four in the eighth. In the seventh, Isabel drove in two runs and Jose Siri drove in one, while Narciso Crook hit a two-run double in the eighth.

Chattanooga right-hander Tejay Antone (3-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Bernardo Flores (1-4) took the loss in the Southern League game after giving up four runs and seven hits over six innings.

Chattanooga hit a season-high six doubles in its victory.

For the Barons, Luis Robert doubled and singled three times, also stealing a base.