Giambrone, Machado lead the way for Iowa

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) -- Trent Giambrone doubled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one as the Iowa Cubs topped the Omaha Storm Chasers 6-1 on Saturday.

Dixon Machado homered and singled for Iowa.

Iowa got on the board first in the fourth inning when Giambrone hit an RBI double and then scored on a wild pitch.

Omaha answered in the bottom of the frame when Erick Mejia scored on an error to cut the deficit to one.

The Cubs later added two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth and eighth to secure the victory.

Iowa right-hander Duane Underwood (2-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on eight hits over 6 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Brian Flynn (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing two runs and six hits over four innings.

Bubba Starling singled three times for the Storm Chasers.