Rooker’s homer leads Rochester to 10-8 win over Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) -- Brent Rooker hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Rochester Red Wings to a 10-8 win over the Pawtucket Red Sox on Saturday.

The home run by Rooker scored LaMonte Wade to give the Red Wings a 7-6 lead.

The Red Wings later added a run in the sixth and two in the ninth. In the sixth, Luke Raley scored on a groundout, while Nick Gordon hit an RBI double in the ninth.

Andrew Vasquez (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Jenrry Mejia (1-2) took the loss in the International League game.