Valente’s single leads West Michigan to 6-5 win over Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- John Valente hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the West Michigan Whitecaps to a 6-5 win over the Burlington Bees on Saturday.

The single by Valente, part of a two-run inning, gave the Whitecaps a 1-0 lead before Jose King scored on a groundout later in the inning.

The Whitecaps later added one run in the third, two in the sixth, and one in the eighth to secure the victory.

West Michigan starter Wilkel Hernandez (3-2) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Cole Duensing (2-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game after he allowed three runs on just two hits over three innings.

West Michigan took advantage of some erratic Burlington pitching, drawing a season-high nine walks in its victory.