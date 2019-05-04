Stafford hits walk-off single in 10th, Bradenton beats Lakeland 5-4

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Deon Stafford hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Bradenton Marauders defeated the Lakeland Flying Tigers 5-4 on Saturday.

Robbie Glendinning scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second.

The Marauders tied the game 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth when Dylan Busby hit a solo home run.

Reliever Nick Mears (1-0) went two scoreless innings, striking out three to get the win. Billy Lescher (0-1) allowed one run and got one out in the Florida State League game.