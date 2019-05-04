Melendez’s double leads Hartford over New Hampshire in 10 innings

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) -- Manuel Melendez hit a two-run double in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Hartford Yard Goats to a 3-1 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Saturday.

The double by Melendez scored Arvicent Perez and Bret Boswell.

Hartford starter Ty Culbreth struck out eight while allowing three hits over six scoreless innings. Heath Holder (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Bryan Baker (1-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

With the win, Hartford improved to 7-3 against New Hampshire this season.