Asencio, Juarez lead the way for Yucatan

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Yeison Asencio doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs as the Leones de Yucatan topped the Diablos Rojos del Mexico 6-2 on Saturday.

Luis Juarez doubled and singled with two runs for Yucatan.

Yucatan started the scoring in the second inning when Sergio Contreras and Jose Aguilar hit RBI singles.

After Yucatan added two runs, the Diablos Rojos cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Carlos Figueroa hit an RBI single, scoring Armando Araiza.

The Leones later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Alan Lopez scored on a forceout and Asencio scored on a wild pitch to secure the victory.

Yucatan starter Jose Samayoa (1-1) picked up the win after allowing just four hits over 5 2/3 scoreless innings. Opposing starter Octavio Acosta (3-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing four runs and 10 hits over 5 2/3 innings.

For the Diablos Rojos, Araiza reached base three times.