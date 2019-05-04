Jackson, Outman carry Great Lakes to 5-1 win over Wisconsin

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- James Outman singled twice, and Andre Jackson allowed just two hits over five innings as the Great Lakes Loons beat the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 5-1 on Saturday.

Jackson struck out two and walked three while allowing one run.

Down 1-0, the Loons took the lead for good with five runs in the seventh inning. The Loons sent 10 men to the plate as Chris Roller hit a two-run single en route to the four-run lead.

Jose Martinez (1-1) got the win with four innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Chad Whitmer (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.