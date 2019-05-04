Cubs face Cardinals, aim to build on Hendricks’ strong outing

St. Louis Cardinals (20-12, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (17-12, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Michael Wacha (2-0, 4.79 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Cubs: Yu Darvish (2-3, 5.02 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cubs are 4-3 against the rest of their division. Chicago ranks seventh in the majors in hitting with a .256 batting average, Jason Heyward leads the club with an average of .315.

The Cardinals are 8-8 on the road. The St. Louis offense has compiled a .265 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the National League. Jose Martinez leads the team with an average of .361. The Cubs won the last meeting 4-0. Kyle Hendricks earned his second victory and Anthony Rizzo went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Chicago. Jack Flaherty took his second loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 10 home runs and is slugging .640. Rizzo has 15 hits and is batting .385 over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Marcell Ozuna leads the Cardinals with 10 home runs home runs and is slugging .617. Paul DeJong is 13-for-40 with five doubles, a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 8-2, .249 batting average, 2.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Cardinals: 8-2, .284 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Cubs Injuries: Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Mike Montgomery: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Tony Barnette: 60-day IL (shoulder), Victor Caratini: 10-day IL (hand).

Cardinals Injuries: Mike Mayers: 10-day IL (shoulder), Carlos Martinez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Luke Gregerson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Justin Williams: 10-day IL (hand), Dexter Fowler: day-to-day (illness).