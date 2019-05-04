Corbin, Nationals to take on Arrieta, Phillies

Washington Nationals (13-18, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (18-13, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (2-1, 3.58 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) Phillies: Jake Arrieta (2-2, 3.46 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both Washington and Philadelphia are looking for a series win with a victory.

The Phillies are 14-8 against NL East opponents. Philadelphia is slugging .427 as a unit. Rhys Hoskins leads the team with a .631 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Nationals are 6-7 on the road. Washington has a collective on-base percentage of .324, led by Juan Soto with a mark of .368. The Phillies won the last meeting 4-2. Seranthony Dominguez earned his third victory and Hoskins went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Philadelphia. Dan Jennings took his first loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hoskins leads the Phillies with 17 extra base hits and is batting .288. Jean Segura has 15 hits and is batting .395 over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Victor Robles leads the Nationals with 13 extra base hits and has 12 RBIs. Anthony Rendon has 10 hits and is batting .286 over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .221 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Nationals: 2-8, .224 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 10-day IL (elbow), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Victor Arano: 10-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin), Odubel Herrera: 10-day IL (hamstring), Sean Rodriguez: day-to-day (hand), Scott Kingery: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 10-day IL (infection), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Juan Soto: day-to-day (back), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot), Trea Turner: 10-day IL (finger), Anthony Rendon: 10-day IL (elbow).