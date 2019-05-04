Wong, Rincon lift Rancho Cucamonga over San Jose 10-3

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Connor Wong and Carlos Rincon each homered and drove in two runs as the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes topped the San Jose Giants 10-3 on Friday.

Rancho Cucamonga had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring four runs in both the third and fourth innings.

In the third, Rincon hit a two-run home run, while Devin Mann hit a three-run home run and Wong hit a solo home run in the fourth.

Connor Mitchell (1-0) got the win in relief while San Jose starter Matt Frisbee (0-2) took the loss in the California League game.

With the win, Rancho Cucamonga improved to 3-1 against San Jose this season.