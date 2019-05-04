Slater, Garcia lift Sacramento over Reno 8-2

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Austin Slater homered and doubled, scoring two runs as the Sacramento River Cats defeated the Reno Aces 8-2 on Friday.

Anthony Garcia homered and singled with a pair of runs and a couple of RBIs for Sacramento.

Sacramento grabbed a 3-1 lead in the fourth after Slater hit a solo home run and Garcia scored when a runner was thrown out and Zach Green scored on a single.

The Aces cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Yasmany Tomas hit an RBI double, driving in Domingo Leyba.

The River Cats later added a run in the sixth and four in the seventh. In the sixth, Garcia hit a solo home run, while Donovan Solano hit a two-run single in the seventh.

Sacramento right-hander Shaun Anderson (2-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Troy Scribner (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up three runs and six hits over five innings.