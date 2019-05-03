Valenzuela’s double leads Dos Laredos to 5-0 win over Tabasco

NUEVO LAREDO, Mexico (AP) -- Roberto Valenzuela hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos to a 5-0 win over the Olmecas de Tabasco on Friday.

The double by Valenzuela, part of a four-run inning, broke a scoreless tie before Balbino Fuenmayor hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

Dos Laredos starter Luke Heimlich (2-2) picked up the win after allowing six hits over seven scoreless innings. Opposing starter Francisco Rodriguez (3-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up five runs and eight hits over seven innings.

Steve Carrillo singled three times for the Olmecas. Tabasco was blanked for the second time this season, while the Dos Laredos staff recorded its first shutout of the year.