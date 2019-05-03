Potts hits walk-off homer in 11th, Amarillo beats Springfield 6-5

AMARILLO, (AP) -- Hudson Potts hit a walk-off two-run homer with two outs in the 11th inning, as the Amarillo Sod Poodles beat the Springfield Cardinals 6-5 on Friday.

The Cardinals took a 5-4 lead in the top of the 11th when Conner Capel scored on a fielder's choice.

Potts homered and singled twice, driving in three runs in the win.

Kazuhisa Makita (1-0) got the win in relief while Seth Elledge (1-2) took the loss in the Texas League game.

The Cardinals failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss.