Hunter, Lopez lift Leon over Durango in a 13-8 slugfest

LEON, Mexico (AP) -- Cedric Hunter homered twice and doubled, driving in four runs and scoring three as the Bravos de Leon beat the Generales de Durango 13-8 on Friday.

Carlos Lopez singled twice with three runs and a pair of RBIs for Leon.

Down 6-2 in the fourth, Durango tied it up when Carlos Munoz hit a two-run home run and Kenny Wilson hit a two-run double.

Leading 9-7, the Bravos added to their lead in the sixth inning when Hunter hit a two-run home run.

Marco Ramirez (2-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Durango starter Tiago Da Silva (1-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Hans Wilson was a triple short of the cycle, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for the Generales. Jon Kemmer homered and doubled.