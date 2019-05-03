Russell, Montgomery lead Iowa over Omaha

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) -- Addison Russell hit a grand slam in the sixth inning, and Mike Montgomery allowed just one hit over six innings as the Iowa Cubs defeated the Omaha Storm Chasers 9-1 on Friday.

The grand slam by Russell gave the Cubs a 9-1 lead and capped a seven-run inning for Iowa. Earlier in the inning, Jim Adduci hit a two-run home run and Johnny Field hit an RBI single.

Montgomery (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked two while allowing one run.

Scott Blewett (2-2) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs and eight hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out one and walked four.