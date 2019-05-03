Dean’s homer leads New Orleans to 10-2 win over Okla. City

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- Austin Dean hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the New Orleans Baby Cakes to a 10-2 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Friday.

The home run by Dean, part of a four-run inning, gave the Baby Cakes a 3-1 lead before Lewis Brinson hit an RBI double later in the inning.

The Baby Cakes later added five runs in the seventh and one in the eighth to put the game out of reach.

New Orleans right-hander Zac Gallen (4-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just three hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Brock Stewart (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up four runs and seven hits over four innings.