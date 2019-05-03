Perez’s single leads Down East over Fayetteville in 10 innings

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Anderson Tejeda scored on an error, Leody Taveras scored on an error and Ryan Dorow scored on an error in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Down East Wood Ducks to a 9-6 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Friday.

The Wood Ducks scored four runs in the eighth before Fayetteville answered in the bottom of the inning when Scott Manea hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jonathan Arauz to tie the game 6-6.

Reliever Joe Barlow (3-0) went two innings, allowing one run while striking out four and walking one to get the win. Jacob Billingsley (0-1) went one inning, allowing three runs and one hit in the Carolina League game. He also struck out one and walked two.

Dorow singled three times, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple in the win.

Down East remains undefeated against Fayetteville this season at 4-0.