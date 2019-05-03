Brodt, Lopez lift Lansing over Beloit 10-5

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Jake Brodt doubled twice, driving in two runs as the Lansing Lugnuts beat the Beloit Snappers 10-5 on Friday.

Otto Lopez tripled and singled with two runs for Lansing.

Lansing took the lead in the first when Brodt and Ryan Gold hit two-run doubles.

Following the big inning, the Snappers cut into the deficit in the next half-inning when Cobie Vance and Lester Madden hit RBI singles.

The Lugnuts later added four runs in the fifth and two in the eighth. In the fifth, D.J. Neal hit an RBI single, while Johnny Aiello and Mc Gregory Contreras scored on an error in the eighth.

Juan De Paula (3-2) got the win in relief while Beloit starter Chase Cohen (3-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.