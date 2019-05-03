Breaux’s homer leads Charleston to 7-5 win over Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Josh Breaux hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the Charleston RiverDogs to a 7-5 win over the Greenville Drive on Friday.

The home run by Breaux scored Wilkerman Garcia and Josh Stowers to give the RiverDogs a 6-2 lead.

Greenville answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring three runs to cut the deficit to one, including a solo home run by Jordan Wren.

The RiverDogs tacked on another run in the eighth when Garcia hit a solo home run.

Wellington Diaz (1-0) got the win in relief while Greenville starter Thad Ward (1-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Charleston took advantage of some erratic Greenville pitching, drawing a season-high eight walks in its victory.

Wren homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Drive.

With the win, Charleston improved to 3-1 against Greenville this season.