Policelli hits two homers as Lakeland defeats Bradenton 13-7

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Brady Policelli hit two of the Lakeland Flying Tigers' season-high five home runs in a 13-7 win over the Bradenton Marauders on Friday. The Flying Tigers snapped a six-game losing streak with the victory.

Christin Stewart, Dylan Rosa and Zac Shepherd also homered for the Flying Tigers.

Policelli hit a two-run shot in the fourth inning off Aaron Shortridge and then hit a solo homer in the ninth off Ryan Valdes.

Burris Warner (1-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Drew Fischer (0-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Robbie Glendinning doubled twice and singled for the Marauders. Cal Mitchell homered and singled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair.