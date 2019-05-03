Yari, Clementina lead the way for Daytona

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Bruce Yari doubled and singled, driving in two runs as the Daytona Tortugas defeated the Clearwater Threshers 10-1 on Friday.

Hendrik Clementina homered and singled with three RBIs for Daytona.

Daytona started the scoring in the first inning when Clementina hit an RBI single to score Jose Garcia.

Daytona later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run second, when Yari and Yonathan Mendoza hit RBI doubles to help punctuate the blowout.

John Ghyzel (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Clearwater starter Andrew Brown (1-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Simon Muzziotti doubled and singled twice for the Threshers. Daniel Brito singled three times.