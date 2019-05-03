Sports
Bush’s homer leads Kannapolis to 4-3 win over Hickory
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) -- Bryce Bush hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Kannapolis Intimidators to a 4-3 win over the Hickory Crawdads on Friday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Intimidators and a four-game winning streak for the Crawdads.
The home run by Bush scored Romy Gonzalez to give the Intimidators a 3-2 lead.
The Crawdads tied the game in the eighth inning when Tanner Gardner hit a solo home run.
The Intimidators took the lead for good in the eighth when Lenyn Sosa scored when a runner was thrown out.
Sam Long (2-0) got the win in relief while Nick Snyder (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.
