Bush’s homer leads Kannapolis to 4-3 win over Hickory

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) -- Bryce Bush hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Kannapolis Intimidators to a 4-3 win over the Hickory Crawdads on Friday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Intimidators and a four-game winning streak for the Crawdads.

The home run by Bush scored Romy Gonzalez to give the Intimidators a 3-2 lead.

The Crawdads tied the game in the eighth inning when Tanner Gardner hit a solo home run.

The Intimidators took the lead for good in the eighth when Lenyn Sosa scored when a runner was thrown out.

Sam Long (2-0) got the win in relief while Nick Snyder (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.