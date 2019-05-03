Melendez’s run leads Hartford to 4-3 win over New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) -- Manuel Melendez scored on an error in the third inning to help the Hartford Yard Goats secure a 4-3 victory over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Friday.

Melendez scored on the play to give the Yard Goats a 1-0 lead after he was hit with a pitch and advanced to second on a ground out by Colton Welker.

After Hartford added three runs, the Fisher Cats cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Brock Lundquist hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by Nash Knight.

Hartford starter Brandon Gold (2-2) picked up the win after scattering six hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Patrick Murphy (0-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game after allowing four runs and six hits over six innings.

Lundquist singled twice, also stealing a base for the Fisher Cats.

With the win, Hartford improved to 6-3 against New Hampshire this season.