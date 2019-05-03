Roller’s double leads Great Lakes to 4-2 win over Wisconsin

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- Chris Roller hit a two-run double in the second inning, leading the Great Lakes Loons to a 4-2 win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Friday.

The double by Roller scored James Outman and Dillon Paulson to give the Loons a 2-1 lead.

The Loons later tacked on a run in both the fourth and seventh innings. In the fourth, Paulson scored on an error, while Jair Camargo scored on a forceout in the seventh.

Justin Hagenman (1-1) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Wisconsin starter Justin Bullock (2-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.