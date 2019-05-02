Flores’ homer leads Yucatan to 17-10 win over Leon

LEON, Mexico (AP) -- Jorge Flores hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Leones de Yucatan to a 17-10 win over the Bravos de Leon on Thursday.

The home run by Flores started the scoring in a 12-run inning and gave the Leones a 4-1 lead. Later in the inning, Yucatan scored on six more plays, including a two-run home run by Alex Valdez.

The Leones later added two runs in both the third and seventh innings. In the third, Sebastian Valle hit a solo home run, while Jonathan Jones and Hector Hernandez both drove in a run in the seventh.

Yucatan starter Cesar Valdez (3-0) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and 11 hits over five innings. Opposing starter Daniel Guerrero (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up eight runs and six hits over 1 2/3 innings.

Yucatan had a pair of season bests in its victory, drawing 11 walks and hitting seven doubles.

Four Bravos (Carlos Lopez, Marco Jaime, Brandon Macias and Luis Medina) recorded three hits each in the losing effort.

With the win, Yucatan improved to 4-2 against Leon this season.