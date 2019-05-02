Martin leads Tulsa to 6-1 win over Midland

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- J.D. Martin tossed seven scoreless innings, leading the Tulsa Drillers over the Midland RockHounds in a 6-1 win on Thursday.

Martin (1-2) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one while allowing two hits.

Tulsa batted around in the first inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring four runs, including a two-run double by Chris Parmelee.

James Naile (3-2) went four innings, allowing six runs and seven hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out two and walked two.

Tulsa improved to 4-2 against Midland this season.