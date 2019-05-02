Taylor, Dunn lead Arkansas over Frisco

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Logan Taylor hit a grand slam in the eighth inning, and Justin Dunn allowed just five hits over seven innings as the Arkansas Travelers defeated the Frisco RoughRiders 13-2 on Thursday.

The grand slam by Taylor scored Evan White, Jake Fraley, and Kyle Lewis and was the game's last scoring play.

Dunn (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out six while allowing two runs.

Emerson Martinez (1-1) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing eight runs and 10 hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out one and walked three.

Juremi Profar homered, doubled and singled, driving home two runs for the RoughRiders.

Despite the loss, Frisco is 4-2 against Arkansas this season.