Hinojosa’s run leads Biloxi to 1-0 win over Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- C.J. Hinojosa scored on a passed ball in the eighth inning, leading the Biloxi Shuckers to a 1-0 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Thursday.
Hinojosa scored on the play after he entered the game as a pinch runner and advanced to third on an out.
Devin Williams (4-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Cody Stashak (2-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.
The Blue Wahoos were blanked for the third time this season, while the Shuckers' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.
