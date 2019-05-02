Hinojosa’s run leads Biloxi to 1-0 win over Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- C.J. Hinojosa scored on a passed ball in the eighth inning, leading the Biloxi Shuckers to a 1-0 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Thursday.

Hinojosa scored on the play after he entered the game as a pinch runner and advanced to third on an out.

Devin Williams (4-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Cody Stashak (2-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.

The Blue Wahoos were blanked for the third time this season, while the Shuckers' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.