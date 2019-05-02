Herrera hits walk-off single in 10th, Peoria beats Dayton 4-3

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- Ivan Herrera hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning, as the Peoria Chiefs defeated the Dayton Dragons 4-3 on Thursday. With the victory, the Chiefs swept the three-game series.

Edwin Figuera scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second.

After Dayton's Juan Martinez hit an RBI double in the top of the ninth, Peoria tied the game 3-3 in the bottom of the inning when Delvin Perez hit an RBI single, driving in Wadye Ynfante.

Peoria starter Cole Aker went six innings, allowing one run and three hits. He also struck out six and walked three. Fabian Blanco (1-1) got the win in relief while Matt Pidich (0-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.