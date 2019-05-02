Mercedes’ homer leads Birmingham to 4-2 win over Chattanooga

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Yermin Mercedes hit a solo home run in the second inning, leading the Birmingham Barons to a 4-2 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts on Thursday.

The home run by Mercedes gave the Barons a 1-0 lead.

After Birmingham added three runs in the third, the Lookouts cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Mitch Nay scored when a runner was thrown out and Taylor Trammell hit a sacrifice fly.

Birmingham right-hander Jimmy Lambert (3-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jordan Johnson (0-3) took the loss in the Southern League game after he allowed four runs on just four hits over six innings.