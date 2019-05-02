Donahue, Machin lead the way for Tennessee

KODAK, Tenn. (AP) -- Christian Donahue tripled and doubled as the Tennessee Smokies defeated the Jackson Generals 5-2 on Thursday.

Vimael Machin doubled and singled for Tennessee.

Tennessee started the scoring in the first inning when P.J. Higgins hit an RBI single and then scored on an out.

After Tennessee added three runs, the Generals cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Andy Young drew a bases-loaded walk and Pavin Smith hit a sacrifice fly.

Bailey Clark (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jackson starter Bo Takahashi (2-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.