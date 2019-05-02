Craig’s homer leads Indianapolis to 5-3 win over Louisville

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Will Craig hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Indianapolis Indians to a 5-3 win over the Louisville Bats on Thursday.

The home run by Craig gave the Indians a 5-2 lead and capped a five-run inning for Indianapolis. Earlier in the inning, Indianapolis tied the game when Jose Osuna hit an RBI single.

In the top of the eighth, Louisville cut into the lead on a single by Brian O'Grady that scored Christian Colon.

Indianapolis right-hander Mitch Keller (3-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Keury Mella (1-2) took the loss in the International League game after allowing five runs and five hits over five innings.

O'Grady homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Bats.