Kaczmarski’s homer leads Binghamton to 10-1 win over Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -- Kevin Kaczmarski hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Binghamton Rumble Ponies to a 10-1 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Thursday.

The home run by Kaczmarski scored Dario Pizzano and Braxton Lee to give the Rumble Ponies a 3-0 lead.

Binghamton later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run ninth, when Patrick Mazeika and Kaczmarski hit two-run doubles to help finish off the blowout.

Binghamton starter Anthony Kay (2-2) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over 5 1/3 scoreless innings. Opposing starter Denyi Reyes (0-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up five runs and six hits over six innings.

Binghamton took advantage of some erratic Portland pitching, drawing a season-high nine walks in its victory.