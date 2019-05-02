Gutierrez, Matos and Guzman lead Lakewood in win

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) -- Abrahan Gutierrez, Malvin Matos and Jonathan Guzman each had three hits, as the Lakewood BlueClaws beat the West Virginia Power 10-0 on Thursday.

Matos tripled and doubled twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair.

Lakewood started the scoring in the first inning when Hunter Stovall scored on a groundout and Matt Kroon scored on a groundout.

Lakewood later scored in three additional innings to finish off the shutout, including a five-run fifth.

Lakewood starter Tyler McKay (1-2) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Josias De Los Santos (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up three runs and five hits over four innings.

The six extra-base hits for Lakewood included a season-high five doubles.

The Power were blanked for the first time this season, while the BlueClaws' staff also registered their first shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, West Virginia is 5-1 against Lakewood this season.