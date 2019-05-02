MLS All-Star opponent is Atletico Madrid for Orlando game

Atletico Madrid will be the opponent in this summer's Major League Soccer All-Star Game in Orlando, Florida.

The 10-time La Liga champions are the second team from the Spanish league to play the domestic All-Stars. Real Madrid played in the 2017 game in Chicago.

This year's game is July 31 at Orlando City Stadium.

Atletico sits behind leader Barcelona in the Spanish league. The club features forward Antoine Griezmann, who was on France's World Cup-winning team in Russia. He has 15 goals and nine assists this season.

Griezmann says MLS keeps improving and he could see himself playing in the league one day.