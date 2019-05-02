Vazquez’s homer leads Saltillo to 4-2 win over Tijuana

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Jorge Vazquez hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Saraperos de Saltillo to a 4-2 win over the Toros de Tijuana on Wednesday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Saraperos and a four-game winning streak for the Toros.

The home run by Vazquez scored Juan Perez and was the game's last scoring play.

In the top of the second, Saltillo scored on a single by Juan Apodaca that brought home Josuan Hernandez. In the following at-bat, Ricardo Serrano hit an RBI single, bringing home Jose Manuel Orozco to give the Saraperos a 2-0 lead. Tijuana answered in the fourth inning when Ricky Alvarez hit an RBI double and Jesus Valdez scored on a groundout.

Saltillo southpaw Jonathan Sanchez (2-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Terance Marin (2-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing four runs and eight hits over 5 1/3 innings.

For the Toros, Valdez reached base four times.