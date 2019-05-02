Larsen’s homer leads Modesto to 8-6 win over Lancaster

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Jack Larsen hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Modesto Nuts to an 8-6 win over the Lancaster JetHawks on Wednesday.

The home run by Larsen scored Manny Pazos and Connor Kopach to give the Nuts a 3-2 lead.

The Nuts later added three runs in the fourth and one in the sixth and eighth to secure the victory.

Modesto starter Ian McKinney (1-1) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over five innings. Opposing starter Will Gaddis (1-3) took the loss in the California League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and eight hits over 4 2/3 innings.

With the win, Modesto improved to 5-2 against Lancaster this season.