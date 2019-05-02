Beck hits two homers as Stockton beats Visalia 9-3

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- Austin Beck hit a pair of homers, leading the Stockton Ports to a 9-3 win over the Visalia Rawhide on Wednesday.

Jeremy Eierman and Lazaro Armenteros also homered for the Ports.

Beck hit a solo shot in the first inning and then hit a two-run homer in the third, both off Cole Stapler.

Stockton right-hander Mitchell Jordan (3-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Stapler (2-2) took the loss in the California League game after allowing five runs and six hits over five innings.