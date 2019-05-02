Posey’s hit sends Giants to 2-1 win over Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez (14) celebrates as he scores against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in San Francisco. Hernandez scored on a base hit by Cody Bellinger. AP Photo

A strong start by Madison Bumgarner followed by a clutch hit from Buster Posey. It was like old times again for the San Francisco Giants.

Bumgarner held Los Angeles' high-powered lineup in check for six innings and Posey then delivered the game-ending single with two outs in the ninth inning to give the Giants the series win with a 2-1 victory over the Dodgers on Wednesday night.

"Great game. Just an all-around great game," manager Bruce Bochy said. "Both sides pitched so well. It was a hard-fought game. Great win for us."

The Giants haven't had many of them early this season, so getting a performance like this against their rival was gratifying. Especially since Bumgarner bounced back from a rough outing last week against the Yankees by controlling the Dodgers with his best fastball he's had all year.

"I've been feeling close but just a touch off," Bumgarner said. "All year it's felt like it's right there but not quite what I'm looking for. Been studying stuff and trying to try different things to get to where I want to be which in my mind is a perfect delivery. I don't think it's there but it's definitely better than it has been. Everything felt much better today than it has in a while."

It wasn't enough to get him a win because Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu was just as stingy, allowing only one run in eight innings. So it took until the bullpens came in for this game to be decided.

Steven Duggar and Gerardo Parra started the winning rally with back-to-back, one-out singles against Julio Urías (2-2). Pedro Baéz then came in with two outs and runners on first and second and Posey hit a line drive to left field. Chris Taylor fielded the ball on one hop and threw on the fly to home, but Duggar slid in safely before Russell Martin could get the tag down on a high throw to give the Giants the series win.

"I liked the right-on-right," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "I liked the slider. I liked the velocity. He just didn't execute a pitch. Petey's done it all year for us in leverage. I liked him in that spot."

Will Smith (1-0) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win.

Bumgarner's nemesis, Enrique Hernandez, did him in once again in the sixth inning with both his bat and legs. Hernandez led off the inning with a double, making 23 for 45 in his career against Bumgarner.

Then with two outs, Hernandez took off and Cody Bellinger hit a grounder down the first-base line. Brandon Belt made a diving stop but Bellinger beat Bumgarner to the bag for an infield hit, while Hernandez raced around third to score the tying run.

Ryu allowed four hits and one run in eight innings — his longest outing since 2013. He faced the minimum 21 batters over his final seven innings.

"It's unfortunate you don't win a game when he pitched the way he did," Roberts said. "Just everything. He had command of everything. His entire mix was really good. Under control. Kept those guys off balance. Certainly his best outing of the year.

TRAINERS ROOM

Dodgers: CF A.J. Pollock will need surgery because of an infection in his surgically repaired right elbow. Roberts had no timeline on how long Pollock will be sidelined but acknowledged "it's going to be a little bit." Roberts says he expects Pollock back this season. ... INF David Freese was scratched for precautionary measures after fouling a ball off his ankle in batting practice. ... LHP Caleb Ferguson (oblique) threw a bullpen session and could face hitters on Saturday.

Giants: San Francisco purchased the contract of C Stephen Vogt from Triple-A Sacramento and optioned LHP Ty Blach to the minors. Vogt is back in the majors less than a year after having right shoulder surgery. "I feel super emotional and proud to be going back. A long year and a lot of hard work," he said.

NO SUPPORT

Bumgarner allowed one run and four hits in six innings for his ninth straight quality start against the Dodgers. But he has just two wins in those games in large part because the Giants have given him two or fewer runs of support in eight of the nine games.

OUTTA HERE

Bochy was ejected by home plate umpire Tim Timmons in the seventh inning for arguing a strike call against Posey. It was Bochy's second ejection of the season.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (1-0) will pitch the opener of a three-game series at San Diego on Friday. Kershaw is 18-6 with a 1.90 ERA in 34 career starts against the Padres.

Giants: RHP Tyler Beede will be called up from Triple-A Sacramento to start the series opener at Cincinnati on Friday.