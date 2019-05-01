Arenado homers twice as Rockies beat Brewers 11-4

Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado, right, gets high-fives from Charlie Blackmon, left and Trevor Story after his three-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Milwaukee. AP Photo

Nolan Arenado homered twice and drove in four runs, and the Colorado Rockies stopped a three-game slide by pounding the Milwaukee Brewers 11-4 on Wednesday night.

Trevor Story also connected in Colorado's highest-scoring game of the season. Tony Wolters added two RBIs on a tiebreaking single in the sixth inning and a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Milwaukee had won four of five. But the Brewers had to scramble after Chase Anderson ruptured a blister on his right middle finger, sending him to the injured list and handing the ball to Jacob Barnes for the start right before the game.

Barnes walked his first two batters and Arenado hit a three-run shot to center with one out in the first. Arenado tacked on a solo drive in the ninth for his eighth homer.