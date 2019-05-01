Fuenmayor’s homer leads Dos Laredos to 13-12 win over Campeche

NUEVO LAREDO, Mexico (AP) -- Balbino Fuenmayor hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos to a 13-12 win over the Piratas de Campeche on Wednesday.

The home run by Fuenmayor capped a four-run inning and gave the Tecolotes a 4-3 lead after Roberto Valenzuela hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

The Tecolotes later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Dos Laredos starter Sergio Mitre (3-1) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Luis Pino (0-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and seven hits over 3 2/3 innings.

In the losing effort, the Piratas recorded a season-high eight extra base hits. For the Piratas, Diego Madero homered twice, driving in five runs and scoring a pair. Asael Sanchez homered and doubled, driving home three runs.