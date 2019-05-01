Omaha beats Nashville 4-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Erick Mejia and Cheslor Cuthbert scored on an error in the fifth inning, leading the Omaha Storm Chasers to a 4-2 win over the Nashville Sounds on Wednesday.

After Omaha put up two runs in the first inning, Nashville tied the game 2-2 after an RBI single and a solo home run by Andy Ibanez.

Jake Kalish (1-1) got the win in relief while Nashville starter Tim Dillard (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Sounds, Ibanez homered and singled, driving home two runs.