Hernandez has 5 RBI, leads Yucatan to 15-2 win over Leon

LEON, Mexico (AP) -- Hector Hernandez drove in five runs, while Luis Juarez and Yeison Asencio drove in four and three, respectively, as the Leones de Yucatan beat the Bravos de Leon 15-2 on Wednesday.

Hernandez was a triple short of the cycle, driving in five runs and scoring four. Juarez homered and doubled, driving in four runs and scoring a pair.

Yucatan had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring four runs in both the first and second innings.

In the first, Asencio hit a three-run home run, while Juarez hit a two-run home run in the second.

Yucatan right-hander Yoanner Negrin (3-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on three hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Walter Silva (0-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing eight runs and seven hits over 1 2/3 innings.

Yucatan took advantage of some erratic Leon pitching, drawing a season-high 10 walks in its victory.