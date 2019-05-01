Hummel’s single leads Biloxi to 7-3 win over Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Cooper Hummel hit a two-run single in the second inning, leading the Biloxi Shuckers to a 7-3 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Wednesday.

The single by Hummel, part of a three-run inning, gave the Shuckers a 2-0 lead before Luis Aviles Jr. scored on a forceout later in the inning.

The Shuckers later tacked on four runs in the third when Hummel hit an RBI single and then scored on a three-run triple by Michael O'Neill to secure the victory.

Biloxi right-hander Johan Belisario (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Sean Poppen (2-1) took the loss in the Southern League game after giving up three runs and three hits over two innings.

Biloxi took advantage of some erratic Pensacola pitching, drawing a season-high nine walks in its victory.